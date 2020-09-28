BREAKING: 136 new COVID-19 cases recorded in 12 states, FCT

By Alao Abiodun

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 58,460 on Monday night following 136 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

Lagos recorded 71 of the 136 cases, followed by Rivers with 23, Rivers with 12 and Adamawa 6.

The rest are: “Oyo – 6, Kaduna – 5, Abia – 3, FCT – 3, Katsina – 2, Kwara – 2, Bauchi – 1, Borno – 1, Edo – 1”

The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 58,460 of which 49,895 have been discharged.

However, the infection has claimed 1,111 lives.