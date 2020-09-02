Breaking : Armed Robbers Invade Late MKO Abiola’a House In Ikeja

A police source that confirmed the arrest said “seven (7) was arrested”

It was gathered that the arrested suspects have been handed over to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, of the police.

Though, as at the time of filling this report no official statement have been made by the police.

This is coming less than 24hours about heavily armed robbers attacked commuters along Benin-Asaba highway, Benin City in Edo State.

Where many drivers drove their cars off the road while passengers ran for their safety into a nearby village, Ugoneki.

In the Benin-Asaba highway robbery it was confirmed that two persons including the driver of a black SUV were shot.

Moments after the sporadic shooting began, operatives of the Nigerian Army and the anti-robbery squad of the police arrived at the scene.

Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, also known as M. K. O. Abiola was a Nigerian businessman, publisher, politician and aristocrat of the Egba clan. He was the Aare Ona Kankafo XIV of Yorubaland.

MKO Abiola ran for the presidency in 1993, for which the election results were annulled by the preceding military president Ibrahim Babangida because of allegations that they were corrupt and unfair. Abiola was awarded the GCFR posthumously on 6 June 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria’s democracy day was changed to June 12.

Abiola was a personal friend of Babangida and he is believed to have supported Babangida’s coming to power.

Abiola’s support in the June 1993 presidential election cut across geo-political zones and religious divisions, among a few politicians to accomplish such a spread during his time. By the time of his death, he had become an unexpected symbol of democracy.