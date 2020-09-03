BREAKING: Babalakin, ASUU appear before UNILAG visitation panel

By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

The recused Governing Council Chairman of the University of Lagos Wale Babalakin has appeared before the special Visitation Panel set up to investigate the institution’s affairs.

He came in for the hearing scheduled for 9am.

The panel sitting at the Council Chambers of the university will also receive the UNILAG branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by 2pm.

Former Registrar of the university, Mr. Olurotimi Shodimu has also been seen at the Council Chambers.

The Nation learnt that the embattled Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe appeared before the panel on Monday.

Details shortly…