Daily News

BREAKING: Bandits abduct 20 in Niger village

By
0
Post Views: Visits 30

By Justina Asishana, Minna

Few hours after an evening of terror in Kagara, the headquarters of Rafi local government area of Niger state, armed bandits have abducted no fewer than 20 persons in an attack on a community in Shiroro local government area.

The Nation learnt the bandits invaded Adagbi village in Galkogo district in Shiroro at about 8 am on Thursday.

Read Also: Gunmen abduct Ondo hospital CMD, two others

Though no death casualties have been confirmed, sources told The Nation 20 persons have been abducted in the village.

It was gathered the bandits stormed the village on motorcycles, shooting into the air.

Though the villagers fled, it was learnt many of them, mostly women were abducted.

Details shortly…

DSS quizzes Jackrich over N6.25bn NDDC palliative scam allegation

Previous article

Amuwo-Odofin LG set to auction abandoned containers

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News