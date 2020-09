Adeyinka Akintunde

Bayern Munich are winners of the UEFA Super Cup after beating Sevilla 2-1 in Budapest

Lucas Ocampos had given Sevilla the lead from a penalty in the 13th minute, but the German side equalized, courtesy Leon Goretzka in the 34th minute.

It took a goal from Javi Henandez at the104th minute, to gift the UEFA Champions League winners the victory

Details Shortly…..