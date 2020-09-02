BREAKING: Buhari presides over 14th virtual FEC meeting

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhmmadu Buhari is presiding over the 14th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting, which started at about 10am, after the President called for recitation of the National Anthem, also has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, in attendance.

Eight Ministers are physically attending the meeting while the others as well as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, are attending virtually.

Ministers in physical attendance are: Rotimi Amaechi(Transportation); Senator Hadi Sirika (Aviation); Dr Osagie Ehanire(Health); Mrs. Zainab Ahmed(Finance, Budget and National Planning); Abubakar Malami(Attorney-General and Minister for Justice); Babatunde Fasola(Works and Housing); Lai Mohammed(Information and Culture) and Dr Isa Ali Pantami(Communications and Digital Economy).

Also attending physically are: National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Details shortly…