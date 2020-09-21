Breaking: Colonel killed during Boko Haram ambush

soldiers

A Nigerian Army colonel has been killed in a Boko Haram ambush. The colonel and some soldiers were attacked, on Sunday, when their vehicle was ambushed near Damboa, Borno State.

Details of the attack are yet to be known, but an army source told PREMIUM TIMES that the late colonel would be buried on Tuesday.

As at the time of filling this report, Journalists are not certain if his family has been notified about the situation, thus the reason for shielding his identity.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Nigeria Army, Sagir Musa, declined to confirm the attack but said a press statement would soon be released about an attack in Borno State.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been killed since the Boko Haram insurgency commenced in 2009. Tens of thousands of civilians have also been killed and millions of others displaced.

Vanguard