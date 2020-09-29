BREAKING: Court Dismisses El-Zakzaky’s No Case Submission, Orders Continuation Of Trial

Ibrahim El-Zakzaky (File Photo)

A Kaduna State High court sitting in the state capital has dismissed the motion of no-case-submission filed by the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria(IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zazaky and his wife Zeenat.

Both of them are standing trial on eight counts of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among other allegations.

The IMN leader who was brought to court on Tuesday morning amid tight security, had asked the court to quash the Kaduna State government’s case against them for lack of evidence.

During the last sitting on August 7, the presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada fixed today for ruling on the no-case submission, after counsel to the defendants, Abubakar Marshall, holding the briefs for the lead counsel, Femi Falana, had asked the court to quash the charges preferred against the IMN leader by the government for not “disclosing an offence known to law contrary to Section 36 (8) and (12) of the 1999 constitution as amended”.

Read Also: ICPC Uncovers N2.67bn School Feeding Fund In Private Accounts

The Prosecution Counsel, Dari Bayero also adopted his final arguments in the matter.

Following the dismissal of the no-case submission, the court also ordered the continuation of the trial.

Elzakzaky and his wife were arrested and detained since December 2015 following a bloody clash between IMN members and the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State.