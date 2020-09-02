Daily News

BREAKING: COVID-19 confirmed cases now 54,463 in Nigeria

By Gabriel Ogunjobi

Nigeria now has 54,463 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 216 new cases recorded on Wednesday night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 42,439 patients have now been discharged, with 1,027 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet revealed that Plateau State had the highest number of infections on Wednesday night with 59 cases, with Rivers State following with 27 cases.

Other states read as follows:

 Abia -22 Lagos-20 Oyo-18 Enugu-17 Kaduna-11 FCT-11 Ogun-10

Ebonyi-4 Osun-4 Ekiti-4 Delta-3 Edo-3 Akwa Ibom-2 Bauchi-1

