BREAKING: COVID-19 confirmed cases now 54,743 in Nigeria

Dayo Mustapha

Nigeria now has 54,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 156 new cases recorded on Friday night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 42,816 patients have now been discharged, with 1,051 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet revealed that Lagos state had the highest number of infections with 36 cases, FCT following with 35 cases and Oyo with 29 cases recorded.

Other states read as follows:

Kaduna-10

Abia-9

Osun-5

Ogun-5

Enugu-5

Rivers-4

Nasarawa-3

Ekiti-3

Imo-3

Edo-2

Kwara-2

Katsina-2

Plateau-2

Niger-1

54,743 confirmed

42,816 discharged

1,051 deaths