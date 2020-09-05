Daily News

BREAKING: COVID-19 confirmed cases now 54,905 in Nigeria, deaths 1,054

By

By Gabriel Ogunjobi

Nigeria now has 54,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 162 new cases recorded on Saturday night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 42,922 patients have now been discharged, with 1,054 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Saturday night with 53 cases, with Gombe State following with 21 cases.

Other states read as follow:

-Oyo-19 Delta-12 Ondo-11 Plateau-10 Ebonyi-9 FCT-6 Kwara-6 Kaduna-5 Rivers-3 Ogun-2 Anambra-2 Imo-2 Ekiti-1

162 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-53

Gombe-21

Oyo-19

Delta-12

Ondo-11

Plateau-10

Ebonyi-9

FCT-6

Kwara-6

Kaduna-5

Rivers-3

Ogun-2

Anambra-2

Imo-2

Ekiti-1

54,905 confirmed

42,922 discharged

1,054 deaths pic.twitter.com/IF8yAocCYr

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 5, 2020

