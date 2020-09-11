BREAKING: COVID-19 confirmed cases now 56,017 in Nigeria

By Gabriel Ogunjobi

Nigeria now has 56,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 188 new cases recorded on Friday night.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 43,998 patients have now been discharged, with 1,076 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Friday night with 47 cases, with Enugu State following with 25 cases.

Other states read as follow:

new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Plateau-21

FCT-14

Abia-11

Delta-10

Bauchi-8

Ondo-8

Kaduna-8

Ogun-6

Imo-5

Benue-4

Katsina-4

Taraba-4

Edo-3

Kwara-3

Oyo-3

Rivers-2

Yobe-2