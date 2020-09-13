Daily News

BREAKING: COVID-19 confirmed cases now 56,256 in Nigeria

Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 79 new cases recorded on Sunday night.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 44,152 patients have now been discharged, with 1,082 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Sunday night with 30 cases each, with Kaduna State following with 17 cases.

Other states read as follow:

Ogun-7

Anambra-5

Kano-4

Katsina-3

FCT-3

Akwa Ibom-3

Oyo-2

Rivers-2

Delta-1

Plateau-1

Ondo-1

