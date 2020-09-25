Daily News

BREAKING: COVID-19 deaths hit 1,103 in Nigeria

By Gabriel Ogunjobi

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night revealed that 1,103 persons have died from Coronavirus in the country.

According to a tweet released by the body, 125 new cases were confirmed around the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,062.

49,606 persons have so far been discharged.

Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases in the country on Saturday, with 51 cases, followed by Plateau State with 51 cases.

Other states read as follows:

FCT-29

Rivers-18

Ondo-12

Oyo-9

Osun-8

Gombe-7

Ogun-7

Kaduna-5

Enugu-4

Edo-3

Jigawa-3

Kano-3

Benue-1

Delta-1

Sokoto-1

