(BREAKING) COVID-19: FG relaxes restrictions, curfew now 12am to 4am

By Omeiza Ajayi
The Federal Government has relaxed emergency restrictions put in place in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accordingly, night-time curfew has relaxed and would only be effective between 12 am and 4 am.
Also, amusement parks, cinemas recreation centres to operate at half capacity while bars and nightclubs remain closed until further notice.
Details later…
