Daily News

[Breaking] COVID-19: FG relaxes restrictions

By
0
[breaking]-covid-19:-fg-relaxes-restrictions
Post Views: Visits 23
COVID-19: Our fatality case on decline, FG says as figure reaches 1,000
PTF on COVID-19 Chairman, Boss Mustapha.

…Curfew now 12 am to 4 am

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has relaxed emergency restrictions put in place in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, night-time curfew has relaxed and would only be effective between 12 am and 4 am.

Also read: Ondo 2020: Akeredolu arrogant, oppressive with Ondo APC to rule state forever statement ― Jegede

Also, amusement parks, cinemas recreation centres to operate at half capacity while bars and nightclubs remain closed until further notice.

Details later…

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: 

Vanguard News

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

MTN Group CEO resigns

Previous article

(BREAKING) COVID-19: FG relaxes restrictions, curfew now 12am to 4am

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News