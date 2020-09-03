[breaking]-covid-19:-fg-relaxes-restrictions

PTF on COVID-19 Chairman, Boss Mustapha.

…Curfew now 12 am to 4 am

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has relaxed emergency restrictions put in place in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, night-time curfew has relaxed and would only be effective between 12 am and 4 am.

Also, amusement parks, cinemas recreation centres to operate at half capacity while bars and nightclubs remain closed until further notice.

Details later…

