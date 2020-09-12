Breaking: Daddy Freeze apologizes to David Oyedepo

By Nwafor Sunday

Ifedayo Olarinde, aka, Daddy Freeze, has finally apologized to the founder and presiding Bishop of the Megachurch Faith Tabernacle, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Freeze had in a video he made last three years ago, criticized Oyedepo’s teaching, calling him a ‘bald-headed fowl’.

The video however, resurfaced this year and generated negative comments against Freeze. Reacting, the Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, condemned Freeze for questioning and criticizing Oyedepo. He accused him of insulting Oyedepo.

Ibiyeomie called Freeze ‘a bastard’ son of a Somalian and a half caste, threatening to kill and tear him into pieces.

The outspoken Freeze, Saturday decided to apologize, saying that he did not intend to insult the personality of Bishop Oyedepo.

In his recent video shared by ex-media aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, Freeze was seen apologizing to Oyedepo, saying ‘he did not in any way intend to dishonor, disrespect, or disregard the person of the Bishop’.

Emhasizing on the video Reno said: As I promised in my video this morning, Ifedayo Olarinde, AKA Daddy Freeze, has now apologised to Bishop Oyedepo over his comments of 3 years ago. He recognised his error and sought forgiveness.

“Scripture says if a brother sins and seeks forgiveness, forgive him 70 times 7 times! I must stress that that video was done 3 years ago. The man has changed. It took great courage for him to do what he has now done, and for the sake of peace and unity in the body of Christ, I urge all those who have had an issue with him to love like Christ.

Reno equally called on Ibiyeomie to withdraw his threats against Freeze and apologise to his mother.

His words: “I also call on David Ibiyeomie to withdraw the threats he made against Daddy Freeze, and apologise to his mother, Professor Elisabetha Smaranda Olarinde, because by using the words he used on Daddy Freeze, he also insulted his mother, who was completely innocent in this whole matter. “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.”

