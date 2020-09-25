BREAKING: Ese Brume finishes second at Diamond League

By Olalekan Okusan

World championship silver medalist, Nigeria’s Ese Brume returned to international action on Friday at the Wanda Diamond League with a 6.68m to finish second in the women’s long event held in Doha, Qatar.

However, world silver medalist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk saved her best for last– which proved doubly beneficial as the event adopted the ‘last round counts’ format.

The Ukrainian leapt 6.91m (0.6m/s) to beat Brume and Khaddi Sagnia.

Brume’s superior final-round effort (6.68m) meant she finished ahead of Sagnia, even though the Swede had jumped farther (6.85m) earlier in the competition.

Also USA’s Payton Chadwick notched up another victory in the women’s 100m hurdles. Cindy Ofili started well but faded over the final few barriers, while Taliyah Brooks finished strongly, but Chadwick held on to win in 12.78. Brooks was second in a PB of 12.86.

Arthur Cisse took almost half a second off his PB to win the 200m in an Ivorian record of 20.23 in his first race over the distance since May 2018.

Since the start of 2019, Cisse has now set national records for 60m, 100m and 200m – all of which had previously been held by Ben Youssef Meite, the only other Ivorian man to win at a Diamond League meeting.

USA’s Kahmari Montgomery finished strongly in the 400m, overtaking Asian champion Yousef Karam on the final bend before going on to win in 45.55. Karam was second in 45.72.