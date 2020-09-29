BREAKING: FG declares October 1 public holiday

By Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 1 as public holiday to mark the nation’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

He congratulated all Nigerians on celebration of the Diamond Jubilee and assured of government’s unwavering commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

Aregbesola: “A country of about 200 million people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious DIAMOND that we are.

“Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in Academia, Business, Innovation, Music, Movie, Entertainment, Fashion and culture.

“We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope.”

The Minister, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Georgina Ehuriah, said though, celebrating 60 years of independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, the global COVID-19 pandemic “we cannot avoid the imperative of a low-keyed celebration at this time.”

While wishing Nigerians fruitful independence celebration, he reminded them the founding fathers in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came together for Nigeria’s independence.