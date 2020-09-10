UPDATE: Gunmen Invade Abuja Community, Kidnap Residents

Gunmen raided Tunga Maji, a suburb of Abuja, early Thursday, abducting an unspecified number of residents.

According to information gathered, a resident said at least 20 people were kidnapped after prolonged shooting in the community that lies near Zuba, by the gunmen.

A resident of the area whose identity has been masked said heavy shootings started in the community at about 12.15 a.m. and lasted for over an hour, adding that members of the local vigilante group were overwhelmed.

“We didn’t sleep throughout the night. It’s this morning that the vigilantes told us that about 20 people were abducted,” he said.

The FCT Police Command, through its Spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, said police officers swiftly swung into action after they received a distress call, rescuing five of the kidnap victims.

Manzah, in a statement, said:

“The Command wishes to inform the public that when it received a distress call on Kidnap of some persons on 10th September 2020 at about 1.30 am in Tungan Maje, a village bordering FCT and Niger state, a joint team of Police operatives from the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Rapid Response Squad and Zuba Police Division responded swiftly to the occasion.

“During a fierce gun confrontation with the heavily armed gunmen, the Police team successfully rescued five of the kidnapped victims.

“Meanwhile, a concerted effort has been deployed to rescue the remaining five victims that are still with the gunmen who escaped into Niger state through a nearby forest that is surrounded by rocky terrain.

“The Command reassures members of the Public with its commitment to deploy proactive crime-fighting measures to ensure the security of lives and property in FCT.”

This attack comes days after a leaked report from the Nigeria Customs Service suggested that members of the extremist group, Boko Haram, had regrouped in the FCT and other neighbouring states.

