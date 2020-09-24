BREAKING: Massive explosion at Ajuwon Iju-Ishaga Road, Lagos

Scores of people were on Thursday injured, properties burnt in Gas tanker explosion at Ajuwon Iju-ishaga road, Lagos.
The spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident.
Urging Lagosians to stay calm as LASEMA Response Team is at Cele Bus Stop, Iju Ishaga.
A Twitter user shared a video of the explosion below
EXPLOSION LIVE AT AJUWON🥺💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/gIPJoQHLzs
— vIRGO👽 (@tobiodumade) September 24, 2020
Details later…
