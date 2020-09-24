Daily News

BREAKING: Massive explosion at Ajuwon Iju-Ishaga Road, Lagos

BREAKING: Massive explosion rocks Ajuwon Iju-ishaga, Lagos

Scores of people were on Thursday injured, properties burnt in Gas tanker explosion at Ajuwon Iju-ishaga road, Lagos.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident.

Urging Lagosians to stay calm as LASEMA Response Team is at Cele Bus Stop, Iju Ishaga.

A Twitter user shared a video of the explosion below

EXPLOSION LIVE AT AJUWON🥺💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/gIPJoQHLzs

— vIRGO👽 (@tobiodumade) September 24, 2020

Details later…

