BREAKING: Massive explosion at Ajuwon Iju-Ishaga Road, Lagos

Scores of people were on Thursday injured, properties burnt in Gas tanker explosion at Ajuwon Iju-ishaga road, Lagos.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident.

Urging Lagosians to stay calm as LASEMA Response Team is at Cele Bus Stop, Iju Ishaga.

A Twitter user shared a video of the explosion below

Details later…

Related