BREAKING: Messi agrees to stay with Barcelona

By Samuel Oamen

Captain Lionel Messi has confirmed he will stay in Barcelona after officially informing the club he wanted to leave.

In a recorded interview with Goal, the Argentine talisman said: “I was not happy and wanted to leave. I have not been cleared in any way and will continue with the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster.”

He said doesn’t want to leave Barcelona where he has played since he was a boy on the note of litigations.

