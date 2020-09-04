Breaking News: ICPC Freezes Account of Top NDDC Officials Arrested for Alleged Fraud

The Federal High Court Abuja, on Wednesday, gave the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) a go-ahead to freeze the Bank accounts linked to the Top Officials of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) arrested last week for Alleged Fraud pending the conclusion of its investigation.

Azuka Ogugua, the spokesperson of the Commission, in a statement last week in Abuja said the top NDDC Officials were arrested after receiving petition from the public accusing them of diversion of funds, procurement fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID-19 funds.

According to her, this came after months of intelligence gathering, following the receipt of petitions from Nigerians on the alleged illegalities and contracts fraud by some officials of the agency.

“Top officials of the agency are being investigated for their complicity in an alleged diversion of N5.474 billion meant for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the nine states of NDDC.

“The commission is also investigating the payments of millions of Naira to staff of the agency for foreign training during the COVID-19 full lockdown which were never attended.

“As well as the non payment of entitlements to students on foreign scholarships.

