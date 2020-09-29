BREAKING NEWS: Meghan McCain welcomes baby girl Liberty Sage with husband Ben Domenech

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Meghan McCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage.

The 35-year-old View co-host gave birth on Monday night to become a mom for the first time.

A representative for McCain told People magazine her and daughter are ‘happy and healthy’.

McCain and Domenech married in November, 2017 and announced their pregnancy on March 22.

She has continued to appear on The View with advice from doctors since the pandemic began in March.

McCain has been very open about her struggles with being a mother-to-be during her pregnancy.

In September, she tweeted: ‘Every woman who has ever been pregnant deserves a medal of recognition!’

