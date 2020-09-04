BREAKING: Nigeria Receives First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccine From Russia

The Federal Government today, September 4, 2020, received samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The samples were delivered by Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, during a visit to the ministry in Abuja.

Also present at the event were the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora; top management of the Health Ministry and other Nigerian Scientists.

This development was contained in a statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Information, Media, and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi.

The statement was titled, ‘Russian Federation Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Alexey L. Shebarshin on courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Health Ministers, Russian-made COVID-19 Vaccine finally here.’

More Details soon…

