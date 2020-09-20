BREAKING: Nigeria records 97 new cases of COVID-19, total now 57,242

Adeyinka Akintunde

Nigeria now has 57,145 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 97 new cases recorded on Sunday night.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,569 patients have now been discharged, with 1,098 deaths recorded.

The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Sunday night with 46 cases, with Kwara State following with 12 cases.

Other states read as follow:

Rivers-11 Adamawa-4 Niger-4 Ogun-4 Osun-4 Ekiti-3 Imo-3 Kaduna-3 Plateau-2 FCT-1