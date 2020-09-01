Daily News

BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 54,247

Nigeria now has 54,247 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 239 new cases recorded on Tuesday night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, (NCDC) 42,010 patients have now been discharged, with 1,023 patients dead.

The tweet revealed that Plateau State had the highest number of infections with 116 cases, with the Federal Capital Territory following with 33 cases.

Other states read as follows:

Lagos-19 Ekiti-12 Kaduna-11 Ogun-11 Ebonyi-8 Benue-7 Abia-5 Delta-5 Ondo-4 Edo-3 Imo-2 Osun-2 Bauchi-1

