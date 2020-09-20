Breaking: Obaseki defeats Izy-Iyamu with 84,336 votes in Edo governorship election

By Nwafor Sunday
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Godwin Obaseki is currently leading the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu with a margin of 84,336 votes.
After counting the votes, Obaseki secured 307,955 votes across 18 local government areas while Osagie Ize-Iyamu, polled 223,619.
Below are the results as announced by INEC
AKOKO EDO
APC – 22,963
PDP – 20,101
EGOR
APC- 10,202
PDP – 27,621
ESAN CENTRAL
APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,794
ESAN NORTH EAST
APC – 6,556
PDP – 13,579
ESAN SOUTH EAST
APC – 9,237
PDP – 10,563
ESAN WEST
APC – 7,189
PDP – 17,434
ETSAKO CENTRAL
APC – 8,359
PDP – 7,478
ETSAKO EAST
APC – 17,011
PDP – 10,668
ETSAKO WEST
APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959
IGUEBEN
APC – 5,199
PDP – 7,870
IKPOBA OKHA
APC – 18,218
PDP – 41,030
OREDO
APC – 18,365
PDP – 43,498
ORHIONMWON
APC – 10,458
PDP – 13,445
OVIA NORTH EAST
APC – 9,907
PDP – 16,987
OVIA SOUTH WEST
APC – 10,636
PDP – 12,659
OWAN EAST
APC – 19,295
PDP – 14,762
OWAN WEST
APC – 11,193
PDP – 11,485
UHUNMWODE
APC – 5,972
PDP – 10,022
