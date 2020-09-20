Breaking: Obaseki defeats Izy-Iyamu with 84,336 votes in Edo governorship election

By Nwafor Sunday

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Godwin Obaseki is currently leading the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu with a margin of 84,336 votes.

After counting the votes, Obaseki secured 307,955 votes across 18 local government areas while Osagie Ize-Iyamu, polled 223,619.

Below are the results as announced by INEC

AKOKO EDO

APC – 22,963

PDP – 20,101

EGOR

APC- 10,202

PDP – 27,621

ESAN CENTRAL

APC – 6,719

PDP – 10,794

ESAN NORTH EAST

APC – 6,556

PDP – 13,579

ESAN SOUTH EAST

APC – 9,237

PDP – 10,563

ESAN WEST

APC – 7,189

PDP – 17,434

ETSAKO CENTRAL

APC – 8,359

PDP – 7,478

ETSAKO EAST

APC – 17,011

PDP – 10,668

ETSAKO WEST

APC – 26,140

PDP – 17,959

IGUEBEN

APC – 5,199

PDP – 7,870

IKPOBA OKHA

APC – 18,218

PDP – 41,030

OREDO

APC – 18,365

PDP – 43,498

ORHIONMWON

APC – 10,458

PDP – 13,445

OVIA NORTH EAST

APC – 9,907

PDP – 16,987

OVIA SOUTH WEST

APC – 10,636

PDP – 12,659

OWAN EAST

APC – 19,295

PDP – 14,762

OWAN WEST

APC – 11,193

PDP – 11,485

UHUNMWODE

APC – 5,972

PDP – 10,022

Details later:

Vanguard