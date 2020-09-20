Breaking: Obaseki wins Ize-Iyamu with 2987 votes in his LGA

Ize-Iyamu and Obasek

By Nwafor Sunday

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Godwin Obaseki has defeated the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in his local government.

Ize-Iyamu who is from Orhionmwon, polled 10,458 votes, while Obaseki polled 13,445 to beat him in his council.

As at the time filling this report, Obaseki, is currently leading Ize-Iyamu with over 82,000 votes.

Details later:

Vanguard

