Breaking: Obaseki wins Ize-Iyamu with 2987 votes in his LGA

By Nwafor Sunday
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Godwin Obaseki has defeated the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in his local government.
Ize-Iyamu who is from Orhionmwon, polled 10,458 votes, while Obaseki polled 13,445 to beat him in his council.
As at the time filling this report, Obaseki, is currently leading Ize-Iyamu with over 82,000 votes.
