BREAKING: Protest rocks Osun over petrol, electricity hike

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Youths have trooped to streets in Osogbo, capital of Osun state to protest the hike in petrol and electricity tariff.

The Federal Government on Wednesday through the Petroleum Pricing Marketing Company (PPMC) increased the ex-depot price of petrol from N138 to NN151.56 per litre, triggering marketers to increase pump price from N148 to N162 per litre.

Protesters converged at a popular park, Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Old garage and marched to Ola-Iya Junction at about 9:15am.

The youths were bearing placards in their hands with several inscriptions: “Revert fuel price now”; “Enough is Enough”; “We want a better life” and “Electricity tariff hike is evil” among others.

The described the hike in the price of PMS and approval of new tariff for electricity as “insensitivity and wickedness’ by the Federal Government.

Protesters gave the FG a five-day ultimatum for reversal of the new price.

Details shortly…