BREAKING: Resident Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is to begin a nationwide strike next Monday. Its National President, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, made the disclosure in an official circular to members.

The association in a statement signed by the President, Dr Aliyu Sokomba; Secretary, Dr Bilqis Mohammad, and the Publicity Secretary, Dr Egbogu Stanley, said the strike would commence after the 21-day ultimatum it gave to the Federal Government elapsed on August 17.

He advised that alternative arrangements should be made to care for patients, should the “strike shall be total and indefinite. No service of any kind, be it emergency, care at COVID-19 isolation, and treatment centres shall be exempted.”

The doctors are demanding from the Federal Government the implementation of residency funding, COVID-19 allowance, hazard allowance as well as the outstanding salary shortfall of 2014, 2015, and 2016.

“NEC resolved to proceed on indefinite nationwide strike action from Monday 7th of September 2020 by 8:00am until the following conditions are met; immediate payment of the Medical Residency Training funding to all her members as approved in the revised 2020 budget; provision of genuine Group life insurance and death in service benefits for all health workers.

“Doctors working under the various tertiary health institutions to be placed on appropriate salary grade level and universal implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act of 2017 in all state tertiary health institutions; payment of all arrears owed our members in Federal and states tertiary health institutions, arising from the consequential adjustment of the National minimum wage,” the statement read in part. The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Association of Resident Doctors, federal capital territory administration (ARD-FCTA) has announced plans to embark on a strike, beginning on Tuesday, over non-payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance. The group which conveyed announcement of their indefinite strike in a communiqué signed by Roland Aigbovo and Mustapha Ibrahim, chairman and general secretary of the association, said they took the decision amid the Coronavirus pandemic due to non-implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion, the non-payment of the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances, among other issues.

