Bride Jumps Off Balcony To ‘Join’ Husband Who Killed Himself After Wedding

Bride and groom holding hands| Photo – We Hear It

Many marriage vows usually have “till death do us part’ but a woman has decided that not even death can take away her lover from her.

The woman in her 20s has attempted to kill herself days after her wedding when her groom took his life.

The heartbroken bride who jumped from a balcony at a shopping mall in Indore, India left a note saying she wanted to join her husband.

Police have opened a criminal case against the two engineers named in the groom’s suicide note, as well as a third person, for alleged abetment (assisting) to suicide. A police spokesman said:

“A suicide note was found from his possession which is being examined.”

Unable to stand the grief of her husband’s death, his widow, a medical student attempted to take her own life.

Following her husband’s death, her father had come to get her and take her home in Faridabad and they were staying at a hotel when she attempted suicide.

They were due to board a flight on Friday afternoon but she left the hotel, telling her dad she was going to get a drink but went to the shopping centre about four miles away.

At the mall, she took a leap from the balcony but she survived the fall. Mall staff took her to a hospital where she was treated for serious injuries to her head and legs.

The incident is reported to have occurred two weeks after the couple got married.

A police spokesman told local media:

“It is a case of attempted suicide. The woman has been hospitalised. We are looking into the matter.”

The woman’s attempted suicide occurred a day after World Suicide Prevention Day, which was marked with events across India.