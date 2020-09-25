Bringing sanity to railways

The train accident in Lagos last week has provided another opportunity for the government to tinker with how to make the train tracks and level crossings safer for residents, ADEYINKA ADERIBIGBE writes

The Mass Train Transit Service (MTTS) accident, which occurred on Monday, last week in which at least two persons died and six others sustained various degrees of injuries, offered another opportunity for the Federal and the Lagos State governments to review safety measures on train tracks.

The accident, which occurred on the day MTTS was resuming operation from Ijoko, an Ogun State community to Iddo, in Lagos, after six months’suspension, following on the heels of presidential order issued to curb community transmission of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, ravaging the country.

The accident, which drew the attention of the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, who alongside the state Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, visited the accident scene.

Incessant accidents

Accidents within the Lagos corridor of the narrow gauge has been a recurring incident, leaving on its trail a hail of tears and sorrow, regarding the numbers of lives and property lost to avoidable accidents.

Last year alone, at least three train accidents were recorded on the corridor, raising fears of the need for the government to step in to arrest what was becoming a worrisome development.

A youth, who had an earpiece device allegedly plugged into his ears, had been crushed to death at Ikeja, early last year, with another accident at Oko-Oba, where the MTTS crashed into a tricycle killing three passengers and the driver, and another derailment recorded at the Ashade level crossing, which recorded no loss of lives.

The year before, the train had collided with a trailer at the Agege level crossing, close to the Railway Police station, where many rooftop riders, hitch hiking a ride back to their various destinations fell to their death as a result of the collision.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has expressed concern over the increasing rates of accidents along railway crossings.

The NRC Managing Director Mr Fidet Okhiria, had at various times, lamented how people had refused to obey all rules guiding safe train service in the metropolis.

Level Crossing Barriers

Though the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge had caused the removal of road barriers along the level-crossings in the metropolis, human activities have often times impacted on the effectiveness of this safety device, leading to avoidable loss of lives.

He said with the removal of the barriers NRC flag men had returned to their various duty posts but many of them were often rebuffed by motoring public.

Reacting to the incident, Amaechi said though the accident was regrettable, it also undoubtedly offered both levels of government an opportunity to review preventive measures in place, especially in view of the imminent take-off of the commercial speed train service.

Amaechi, who said the contractor would eventually fence the entire corridor, canvassed the enforcement of the laws in the interim.

According to him, it is unthinkable that some people could turn the train tracks into a restaurant or erect market stalls, without being arrested, prosecuted and jailed to serve as deterrent to others.

Amaechi, who declared that the joint tour of the corridor with Sanwo-Olu was an eye opener, said Lagosians must respect train tracks.

“We saw markets, we saw people trading on the tracks. There must be an enforcement of the law, people must be put to jail to serve as deterrent to others. The state government must demonstrate the will to help the Federal Government protect national assets against any form of abuse,” he said.

Amaechi said the abuse seen along the standard gauge corridor, being constructed was indescribable. He said it was “clearly unacceptable” the level of abuse to which the track has been subjected.

“We saw where people were passing feaces on the newly-laid train tracks, in many parts people park, outrightly on the tracks, and many has turned the tracks into market, installing stalls along the tracks. This acts must be stamped out and this is where the government must demonstrate the will and ensure people who violate the law are sent to jail.

“The second issue is that we need to fence off the entire train tracks which we have started doing. Elsewhere the concern is about cows, but here it is about human beings. Look at Lagos, it is already looking as if these are old tracks, there are feaces, shops are erected on the tracks, there are restaurants at some sections on the tracks.”

New facilities

Amaechi said federal and state governments have agreed to build the 11 level crossings in the state with nine underpasses and two overpasses to ensure other classes of users use the roads without impact on train traffic.

He said: “There are 11 level crossings, with nine underpasses and two overpasses. We agreed that the Federal Government will do six and the state government will do five; we have done one and the Lagos State Government has done one. These are to ensure that cars and pedestrians have access to the roads, without having any impact on train service.”

On the accident at Arena, Oshodi, Amaechi said the access road at Arena where the accident happened would be shut and in its place a pedestrian bridge would be built, to provide a means for pedestrians to access the Arena Market.

Conclusion

Stakeholders believed if these steps were implemented, the government might just have nipped in the bud accidents and avoidable loss of lives and properties on the train tracks and protect national assets not only in Lagos but also across the country.