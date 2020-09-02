British Govt Launches New Foreign, Commonwealth Office.

The British Government has launched a new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to unite development and promote British interests worldwide.

The new development merged the former Foreign and Commonwealth Office with the Department for International Development(DFID) created in 1968.

Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, had earlier announced the merger on June 16 but officially launched on Wednesday.

The office brings together the best of Britain’s international effort and enhances the UK’s positive impact on the world stage.

In its mission statement, the UK government said, it “will use all the tools of British influence to ensure that we have an even greater positive global impact as we recover from coronavirus and prepare to hold the G7 presidency and host COP26 next year.”

“The UK is already a world leader in international development, helping to end extreme poverty in developing countries by tackling challenges like coronavirus, saving lives in humanitarian crises, helping girls get a quality education, tackling climate change, reversing biodiversity loss and championing girl’s education.”

The Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer of British High Commission, Abuja, Christopher Ogunmodede in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES quoted the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, to have said that he believes the merger will make a great impact in Nigeria.

“I strongly believe that bringing together our diplomatic and development efforts will help us make a greater impact in Nigeria. This continues a journey we have already started where DFID and FCO have shared the same building in Abuja for three years now, and are already working in cross-departmental teams.”

“We value deeply the close relationship we have with Nigeria and look forward to working closely with the people of Nigeria through our new FCDO platform to support and encourage Nigeria’s people to realise their great country’s long-term potential.”

“The UK remains absolutely committed to our world-class aid programme. We continue to have the third-biggest development budget in the world, with 0.7% enshrined in law, and world-beating development expertise and partnerships that will continue unabated”, the statement read.