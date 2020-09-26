British-Nigerian Actor David Oyelowo Loses Father

David Oyelowo and his father Stephen

British-Nigerian actor David Oyelowo is in mourning following the death of his father Stephen.

The 44-year-old “Les Misérables” actor in an Instagram post disclosed that his father battled colon cancer for a year.

In his Instagram announcement, the award-winning star paid tribute to his ‘protector, guardian, hero and encourager’ who fought so hard to stick around’ for his family.

Alongside the emotional message, the actor shared a photo image of his family – including his wife Jessica and their four children – kissing his dad on the cheek, as well as a photo of David and his brothers huddling around their parent.

He wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart that I bring the news of the passing of my BELOVED father. My brothers and I knew him as our protector, guardian, hero, encourager and our lovely Daddy. You probably knew him as @the_leaf_blower, because of his hilarious antics with that very noisy device! You wouldn’t know it, but my Dad had been in a year long battle with colon cancer. My heart is at peace because his pain is now over and the real victory has been won because I know he is now with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. He fought so hard to stick around for me, my brothers and his grandchildren. He would often say to me. “God has so much in store for you, and I want to be here to see it”. My last conversation with my Dad, as he fought through the pain, went like this. ME: Daddy I love you and it’s okay to let go. Are you ready to go and be with mummy now? MY DAD: Yes! He passed away peacefully this week and I truly believe he’s now reunited with my mum in heaven, and although I will never truly get over losing him, my heart is full at the thought of him with my mother again. He loved her so much. Thank you to all who loved him, “followed” him and celebrated this most transcendent of human beings. He loved you all. Giving love was his special gift, his true talent, his greatest example. Rest well, Daddy. ❤️”

David’s mother who worked for a railway company suffered a fatal brain aneurysm five years ago.

The LAMDA graduate is best known for his roles in movies like “Selma”, “A United Kingdom” and “Queen of Katwe