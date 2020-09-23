British security alert, vote of no confidence on PMB – PDP

…Reiterates call for sack of service chiefs

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the security alert in the country raised by the British parliament is an indication of a vote of no confidence on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government by a highly respected member of the international community.

The House of Lords had in a recent parliamentary debate expressed worry over increasing acts of banditry, terrorism and similar vices in Africa’s most populous black nation.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, the PDP though its deputy national publicity secretary, Diran Odeyemi said federal government’s inability to run Boko Haram terrorists out of town shows that President Buhari’s pledge to deliver on security has failed.

He said: “Nigerians know a long time ago that security under the watch of President Buhari has broken down. All efforts to draw the attention of the federal government to overhaul the security architecture fell on deaf ears. If the security situation in the country has become a subject of debate in the British parliament, that is an indication that the international community has passed a vote of no confidence on this government.

“For us in the PDP, the position of the British lawmakers is a vindication of our stand that things will only get worse under this government. But we can’t stop advising them because we want the best for our country. If international visa ban could make them conduct credible election in Edo state; we equally call on them to listen to those lawmakers and sack the service chiefs without further delay. The service chiefs have done the best they are capable of and time to replace them is now.”

The publicity scribe also called on the government to take the fight against terrorism to the criminals in their enclaves, lamenting that in the past few years, many Nigerians died recklessly owing to government’s failure to secure them from the hands of their killers.

