British tourist, 29, who thought Covid was ‘b*****t’ posts video as he struggles to breathe

By Sam Baker For Mailonline

Published: 08:08 EDT, 26 September 2020 | Updated: 09:03 EDT, 26 September 2020

A British holidaymaker who thought coronavirus was ‘b******t’ has posted a video message from his hospital bed after catching the virus.

Chris Grailey, 29, said he thought he was ‘invincible’ but is now wearing an oxygen mask as he lies in a hospital bed in Watford, Hertfordshire.

The sales manager from Ancoats, Manchester, has no underlying health conditions and said he was the ‘first to say (coronavirus) was all bulls**t’.

Now though, in his video, Chris says he is unsure if he will ‘come out the other side’ and has warned other young people not to make the same mistake as him.

In the video Chris said: ‘I caught it in Tenerife thinking I was invincible, not wearing a mask.

‘I paid the price. I have got no underlying health issues. I don’t want anyone making the same mistakes as me.

‘Now I’m in intensive care, waiting to get more treatment, and not knowing if I’m coming out the other side.

‘So I really want you to take this message on board because it could happen to anyone, please please take care.’

The video was recorded yesterday and in it Chris explained that he caught the virus while on holiday in the Canary Islands last week.

Chris Grailey, 29, a British holidaymaker who thought coronavirus was ‘b******t’ has posted a warning video message from his hospital bed in watford, Hertfordshire, after catching the virus

He was diagnosed with coronavirus and acute pneumonia three days ago.

Chris said: ‘I was ill for most of the holiday – lost my taste, smell, had cold sweats.’

‘But it got a lot worse on my return home.

‘I was rushed in Sunday morning for tests and scans and sent home on the Sunday night thinking I was ok.

‘I was then rushed in again Tuesday morning straight onto a COVID ward.’

In a warning to other people who think like he used to, Chris said: ‘The way I have felt in the last week has been as close to hell I have ever been – I honestly sat there and was ready to just give up.

‘I can’t breathe, walk, move. I’m like a zombie.

Chris was holidaying in the Canary Islands last week

‘I am on four different antibiotics, steroids, oxygen 24/7, more holes in my arm than a junkie.

‘The reason I’m showing you all this is because I was the first to say it was all bulls**t and ‘nah f**k it we’re young we won’t get it, it’s only bad flu, government conspiracy bla bla bla’ – wrong!

‘This is REAL. It’s real life killing me.

‘So before you think about going to house parties thinking your invincible getting off your heads sharing £10 notes, look at that picture and imagine it could be you.

‘It can get anyone, I’m 29 with no underlying health conditions. This is serious s**t. Please please wake up guys. There’s more to life than this.

‘Life is too short to risk your health I have learnt the hard way I don’t want people making the same mistakes I have.’