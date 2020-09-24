Brother of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew launches his own six-day search

The brother of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew is leading his own search for his sister, in hopes of finding her body to ‘give her a proper burial.’

The 49-year-old mother has not been seen since Mother’s Day, May 10, when she left her Salida home for a bike ride and never returned.

State, federal and local authorities have launched an investigation into her disappearance but despite months of searches and hundreds of tips, Morphew’s whereabouts remain unknown four months later.

Her brother Andrew Moorman, who lives in Indiana, took matters into his own hands this week by organizing an independent search operation near the mountainous area where she was last seen.

Andrew Moorman (left) is leading a six-day search operation for his missing sister Suzanne Morphew (right)

With the help of several hundred volunteers who signed up to join the effort, the group plans to scour the area from Thursday until Tuesday, September 29.

‘I’ve got to find my little sister, and I have to bring closure to my family,’ Moorman, who arrived in Colorado on Wednesday, told Denver 7.

‘We were quiet for a while because the investigators asked that of us, but it’s time now to rally the troops.’

Authorities are yet to make any arrests or name a suspect in Morphew’s disappearance however, Moorman says he suspects foul play.

‘My sister was murdered. And she was hidden within a three-and-a-half-hour window. I can draw a circle on that and tell you she’s within that circle. And that’s what I know happened,’ he said.

‘I think everybody probably knows what happened. I’m literally just there to search – I need to find her, need to bring her home, give her a proper burial and closure for my family. And that’s my point.

Moorman set up a GoFundMe campaign earlier this month to help fund the grassroots search operation.

Barry and Suzanne Morphew are pictured with daughters Mallory and Macy. Suzanne, 49, was reported missing on Mother’s Day – May 10 – and has not been seen since

‘I’m not about finding somebody guilty or trying to inflict punishment on anyone. That’s not my job. That’s the law enforcement’s job.’

Earlier this month, Moorman set up a GoFundMe campaign to help fund the grassroots search operation.

As of Thursday, more than $13,000 have been raised of the $10,000 goal.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze previously said his office couldn’t participate in the search due to liability issues, but said units will be on hand to support Moorman’s team.

‘Our crime scene team will be available to document and collect any evidence if found,’ he told CBS4.

Authorities have not speculated whether Morphew is presumed dead nor have they confirmed if foul play is involved in her disappearance.

However, Morphew’s husband Barry has drawn attention from the media and the local community after he said he was out of town when his wife vanished.

Reports have suggested he had been having an affair with a landscaper who was hired to work the weekend his wife disappeared.

Suzanne and Barry Morphew had been together for over 30 years, Barry said

The woman later insisted she was not having an affair with him and claimed Barry was acting strangely at the time she vanished.

Barry has denied any wrongdoing.

He has also said he believes his wife may have been attacked by a mountain lion.

Her bike was found the same day by a bridge close to her luxury $1.5million home, prompting police to theorize she may have set off on a bike ride before she vanished.

One week after Suzanne’s disappearance, Barry released a video announcing a $100,000 reward for her safe return. He then retreated from the public eye.

Suzanne’s disappearance sparked an extensive search that included tracking dogs, water rescue teams and tactical mountain rescuers. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI were also called in.

In late May, police took custody of the Morphew family’s $1.5million residence to carry out a search.

Cops were seen carrying evidence bags and equipment into the home.

A CSI photographer was spotted on the premises, and evidence bags were pictured being brought out and loaded into a van before the house handed it back to the family on May 28.

A second search was conducted in July, but police did not say whether or not they had obtained anything of interest.