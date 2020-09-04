Buhari Assures Jigawa Flood Victims Of Federal Support

A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assured families impacted by flooding in several communities in Jigawa state of timely support from the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by spokesman Garba Shehu, the President directed the National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant government agencies to “urgently assess the situation in the affected areas with a view to providing the needed humanitarian supplies.”

The President also commended the prompt response of the Jigawa State government to the disaster.

“The President would continue to follow very closely reports of flood situation across the country, and ensure that relevant Federal agencies are well prepared to respond to such disasters and mitigate associated risks,” Shehu’s statement said.

Channels Television reported on Wednesday that the death toll from the flood has risen to 18.

A flooded community in Jigawa State.

“We now have a total of 18 people that died as a result of the heavy downpour. Many homes are no longer habitable and also farmlands are destroyed,” the Executive Secretary of the state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Sani Yusuf, said at the time.

“As a matter of urgency, we are providing the victims with food, medicine, and a temporary shelter.

“In places where they are not accessible because of too much water, we give them canoes so that they can have access to the outside world.”

The affected areas include Buji, Taura, Jahun, Babura, Ringim, Dutse, Birnin Kudu, Miga, Kafin-Hausa, Auyo, Gwaram, Malam-Madori, Birniwa and Kaugama Local Government Areas.