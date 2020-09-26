Buhari Condemns Attack On Zulum’s Entourage

A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned the ambush of an entourage of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, which led to the death of security men and some operatives of a civilian joint task force.

At least 11 security operatives have been confirmed dead in the attack on Friday, the second in as many months on Zulum’s convoy within his home state.

In a statement signed by spokesman Garba Shehu, the President described the attack, which occurred on the Maiduguri-Baga route, as an orchestrated sabotage against the long-planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.

“President Buhari notes, with deep sympathy, the loss of lives of security men on the convoy, ahead of the return of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, commiserating with their families and loved ones,” Shehu’s statement said.

“The President advises the government of Borno State, working with security and intelligence agencies, to remain firm in their determination to restore normalcy to all communities liberated from Boko Haram terrorists.”

According to the statement, President Buhari also urged security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to secure routes within the state.

“The President commends the gallantry of service personnel who repelled the deadly ambush, as well the sincere determination of Governor Zulum, who has been working with armed forces to end the menace of terrorists, rebuild homes and return IDPs to regular life,” the statement said.

“He prayed that God will grant the souls of the departed security men and operatives of Civilian-JTF eternal rest, and comfort their families.”