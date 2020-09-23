Buhari condoles with ex-Gov. Fayose over sister’s death

Ayodele Fayose



President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with former governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, over the sad loss of his immediate elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji.

The president’s condolence message is conveyed in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buhari prayed God’s comfort for the former governor on the sad incident.

The president equally condoled with the nuclear family of the deceased, the larger Fayose and Ladeji families, friends, relations and associates.

He urged them to take heart since death is the ultimate end of all mortals.

Buhari also prayed that the soul of the departed would rest in peace.