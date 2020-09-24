Buhari Congratulates Guinea Bissau On 47th Independence, Pledges Support For Peace

President Muhammadu Buhari attends the 47th independence anniversary of Guinea Bissau on September 24, 2020. Credit: State House

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday promised that Nigeria will support Guinea-Bissau in any way possible, saying “a peaceful and prosperous Guinea-Bissau is a win for West Africa and for Africa.”

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari joined other Heads of State and Government of Senegal, Mauritania, and Burkina Faso to celebrate the country’s 47th independence anniversary.

“I feel delighted because this is my first official visit to Guinea Bissau since my assumption of office in 2015 and because I am here to join you, brotherly people of Guinea Bissau, as you celebrate this great day with renewed hope and aspiration.

“I am truly grateful for the warm reception accorded me and my delegation, since our arrival in this city.

“As you mark your freedom as a nation “free forever’, let me seize this opportunity to salute all Bissau Guineans both at home as well as in the Diaspora, for the strides you have made as a country. Permit me to say Parabens! Congratulations!” Buhari was quoted as saying.

The President said he was proud of the support Nigeria provided to the West African country in the previous elections, adding that helped to entrench democracy.

According to him, Nigeria’s deployment of troops under the ECOWAS Mission in Guinea Bissau played an important role in maintaining peace and security.

While congratulating President Umaro Sissocco Embalo, the government and people of Guinea Bissau on the country’s independence anniversary, Buhari prayed for continued growth and prosperity.

He also expressed good wishes for greater achievements in the years ahead for the West African country.

President Buhari recalled that when Guinea Bissau declared its independence from Portugal on September 10, 1974, it brought the Portuguese colonization to an end after a protracted struggle for freedom.

“It is fitting on this august occasion to remember your forebears and to celebrate them for the sacrifices they made for you to be free.

“The highest tribute we can pay them is to build on the gains of independence. It is my sincere prayer that your country will continue on the path of national cohesion, growth and unity,” he said.

Buhari thanked President Embalo for being a good host to Nigerians resident in the country, saying “colonial boundaries will never break the bond of kinship that binds us.”