Buhari Declares Open National Summit On Diminishing Corruption

File Photo: President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating corruption in the country.

Buhari stated this on Monday during the second National Summit of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the inauguration of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy.

“As a military Head of State, I fought corruption headlong and held public officers who abused their office or misused public funds to the account,” he said.

READ ALSO: Alleged Assault: Court Fines Senator Elisha Abbo N50m

“Furthermore, I introduced the War Against Indiscipline, one of whose cardinal objectives was the promotion of our cherished culture of ethical conduct, integrity, and hard work.

“I recognized in 1984 as I do even more now that corruption poses a clear danger to Nigeria, so, we cannot relent in efforts to eradicate it from our society.

“As I have often reminded Nigerians, ‘If we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria.”

The theme of the summit is “Together against corruption”.

The inauguration is to mark the commission’s 20th anniversary and Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

The President also reiterated his position that if corruption is not eradicated, the menace would kill the country.

The President believes that when the three arms and the three levels of government work together, the government will serve the country with a positive impact felt by the citizens.