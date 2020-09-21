Buhari expresses shock, grief over Emir of Zazzau’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

President Buhari in a condolence message to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, the government and people of Kaduna State, said the state has lost one of its longest monarchs.

According to him, “With the passing of Alhaji Shehu Idris, Nigeria has lost one of its longest-reigning traditional monarchs whose contributions to the promotion of unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians cannot be forgotten for years to come.

‘The Emir of Zazzau who ascended to the throne in 1975, had used his long reign to serve his people with dedication and identified with their aspirations at all times.”

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, prayed to God to forgive the late Emir and grant his family and subjects the fortitude to bear the loss.

