Buhari for ECOWAS summit

Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to attend the 57th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government, holding today in Niamey, the Niger Republic capital.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said: “The one-day summit will deliberate on the Special Report on COVID-19 to be presented by President Buhari, who was appointed the ECOWAS Champion on the Fight Against COVID-19 during the extraordinary virtual summit of ECOWAS on April 23, 2020.

“As a champion, the Nigerian leader was expected to coordinate the sub-regional response against the pandemic. In furtherance of that objective, under the supervision of the Champion, Nigerian Ministers of Health, Aviation and Finance were appointed chairpersons of the Ministerial Coordination Committees on Health; Transport, Logistics and Trade; and Finance.

“The summit will also receive a Special Report on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme to be presented by President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone and Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ), and President Alassane Ouattara, who is Chair of the West African Economic Monetary Union (WAEMU/UEMOA)…”