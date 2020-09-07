Buhari greets ex-Nestle Chairman Osunkeye on his 80th birthday

Our Reporter

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, on today’s celebration of his 80th birthday.

In a congratulatory message yesterday in Abuja by his spokesman Femi Adesina, President Buhari joined family, friends and professional colleagues to celebrate with “the outstanding manager, administrator and board room guru”.

The President noted that Osunkeye has left an indelible mark on the corporate world.

He felicitated with the celebrant on the auspicious occasion of reflections and thanksgiving, heralded by years of service to the nation and humanity.

The President also noted that Osunkeye’s contributions to humanity had continued to attract multiple recognitions at home and abroad, including Award for Excellence in Christian Stewardship as Benevolent Partner by Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion.

President Buhari expressed delight about the choices made by the astute administrator to favour Nigeria on investments and encouragement of local content.