Buhari marries daughter out in private ceremony

 Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

One of the daughters of President Muhmmadu Buhari, Hanan, was on Friday given out in marriage to Mohammed Turad Sha’aban, in a private ceremony at the Aso Villa, Abuja.

The ceremony, which was reportedly strictly on invitation, was conducted in the court yard of the Villa, away from the eye of the media.

The mother of the bride, First Lady Aisha Buhari, gave clues of the event Friday afternoon when she posted three pictures of what looked like pre-wedding activities of the couple on her Instagram page with the inscription ‘#HamadForever Alhamdulilah’.

The groom, Mohammed Turad, is the son of a former lawmaker, Hon Sani Sha’aban and a Special Adviser to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola.

