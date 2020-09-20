Buhari mourns Emir of Zazzau

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

In a condolence message to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the government and people of Kaduna, Buhari said Nigeria has lost one of its longest serving monarchs.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari noted the late Emir contributed immensely to the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

“With the passing of Alhaji Shehu Idris, Nigeria has lost one of its longest reigning traditional monarchs whose contributions to the promotion of unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians cannot be forgotten for years to come,” he said.

According to the President: ‘The Emir of Zazzau who ascended to the throne in 1975, had used his long reign to serve his people with dedication and identified with their aspirations at all times.”

He prayed to Allah to forgive the late Emir and grant his family and subjects the fortitude to bear the loss.