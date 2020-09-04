Buhari mourns family doctor, Zayyana

Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Dr. Marliya Sunusi Zayyan, his family doctor, as a personal loss.

The President expressed great sadness over the death of Dr Zayyan, who was former Chairperson of the Governing Council, Federal University, Dutsinma, describing her as an outstanding medical professional.

In a condolence message by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, Buhari said “Marliya was not only a distinguished medical doctor, but she was also a woman of integrity as her tenure the Federal University Dutsinma had testified.”

According to Buhari: “Her demise is particularly touching because she was my family doctor in addition to the fact that her brother, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi is also my personal physician.”

He described her death “as a personal loss because of our close association with her.”

The President extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Katsina Emirate Council and Katsina Government over what he called “the loss of this great, talented, dedicated and selfless medical professional.”