Buhari mourns security agents, others as terrorists launch fresh attack on Zulum

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned those who died in the weekend’s terrorist attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum.

Condemning the act via a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the Nigerian leader urged the state government to remain resolute in restoring normalcy to the liberated settlements.

This came as suspected Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) insurgents, again on Sunday morning, launched a fresh attack on the convoy of the governor along the Monguno/Baga highway while returning to Maiduguri, the state capital, after donating relief materials worth N5.21 million to 521 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Baga.

The 10.30 a.m. incident makes a third of such assault on the chief executive. He had been attacked on July 29, 2020, and last weekend where four troops, 10 policemen and four members of the civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) were killed.

An eyewitness, who was on the entourage, said the onslaught took place two kilometres from the fishing community within the Lake Chad region.

He said: “There was no death recorded this time around, except some minor injuries on a soldier in the convoy.

“The windscreens of some vehicles were scattered. Some had their tyres burst by gunshots, including the Government House Press Crew bus.

“The military gun truck was also shot at, and a soldier had his shoulder scalded with bullets.”

The informant said every resettled refugee got N10,000 in financial support.

At the ceremony, Zulum had reassured them and those yet to be relocated of his administration’s commitment to their harmonious living.

He charged the beneficiaries on vigilance and strict guidance of their wards, noting: “This is to prevent them from falling victims to landmines that may still be planted in various parts of the town and environs.”

The governor said: “Some parts of Baga town are still dangerous to walk, as there are still improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Boko Haram.

“You should be patient while your torched houses are being renovated by the resettlement committee led by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaka Shehu Lawan.”

Assuring them of protection, he said the military, police, civil defence, immigration, civilian JTF and vigilance groups had been assigned to protect lives and property in Baga and the surroundings.

“They are to ensure the establishment of law and order in the Lake Chad Basin areas, including fishing communities affected in the decade-long insurgency,” the governor submitted.

In a related development, the representative of Borno North in the National Assembly, Senator Kashim Shettima, has sought support for the peace restoration moves in the North East.

He made the appeal yesterday during a visit to Zulum to sympathise with him over the recent attacks on his motorcade.